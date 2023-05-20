Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,898,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

