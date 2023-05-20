Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,579 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 680,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

