Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.