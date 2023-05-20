Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

