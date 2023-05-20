Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

NYSE:SMG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

