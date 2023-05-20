Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

