Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,897 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $480.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $488.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.