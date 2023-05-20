Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,544 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 26,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.76 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

