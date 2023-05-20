Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,706 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.