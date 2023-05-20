Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

