Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMOM. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,312,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

