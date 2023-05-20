Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,049 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.