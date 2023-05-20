Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,220 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

AEM stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

