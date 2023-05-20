Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 176,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.35 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

