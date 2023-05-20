Robert D. Mills Sells 7,982 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.19.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

