Robert W. Baird Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

