Robert W. Baird Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $411,102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

