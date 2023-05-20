Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

RGLD opened at $129.50 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.