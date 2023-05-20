Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,178 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.