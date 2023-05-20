Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 33,186 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

MRTX opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

