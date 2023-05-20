Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 934.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 124,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

