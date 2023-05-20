Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Century Communities worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Communities Stock Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CCS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $69.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

