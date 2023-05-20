Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Cannae worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.