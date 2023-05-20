Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after buying an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

