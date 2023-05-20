Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions
Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.53.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.