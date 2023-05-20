Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

