Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Delek US worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Delek US by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.