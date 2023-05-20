Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 32,164 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $552,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.