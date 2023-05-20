Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 4,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,671,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 809,971 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

SA stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.