Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.