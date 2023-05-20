ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

