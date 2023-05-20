Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 749,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 264,291 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.