SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,673,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

