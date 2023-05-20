State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 178.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 384,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

