State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,702.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

