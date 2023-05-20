State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 540 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,500. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

