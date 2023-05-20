State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in State Street were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

