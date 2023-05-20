Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Strategic Education worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

