Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,600 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

