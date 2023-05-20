Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

