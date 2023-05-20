Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

SHO stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Stories

