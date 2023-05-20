Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Tricon Residential worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

TCN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.69.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

