Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of AtriCure worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

