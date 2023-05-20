Swiss National Bank Buys 28,300 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.30 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

