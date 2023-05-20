Swiss National Bank Buys 3,600 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,825,770 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.34 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

