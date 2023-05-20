Swiss National Bank Buys 4,500 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.55 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

