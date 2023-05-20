Swiss National Bank Buys 5,300 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 337,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

