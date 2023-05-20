Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of EVERTEC worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 132,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,142 shares of company stock worth $2,866,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

