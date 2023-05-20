Swiss National Bank Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,300 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

