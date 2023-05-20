Swiss National Bank Grows Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of TransMedics Group worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,217 shares of company stock worth $10,737,180 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

