Swiss National Bank Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

